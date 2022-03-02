KeyCorp Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $72.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,244 shares of company stock worth $4,775,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

