KeyCorp Weighs in on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

