KeyCorp Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.