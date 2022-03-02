Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

