Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,354,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

