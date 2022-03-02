Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

2/18/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

1/28/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

1/13/2022 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

