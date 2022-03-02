Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($14.56).

KCO has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.65) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.74) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €12.09 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.85. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €8.38 ($9.41) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

