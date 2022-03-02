Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

