K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.21 ($17.09) and traded as high as €23.06 ($25.91). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.94 ($25.78), with a volume of 2,739,389 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

