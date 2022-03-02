K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.21 ($17.09) and traded as high as €23.06 ($25.91). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.94 ($25.78), with a volume of 2,739,389 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.21.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)
Read More
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.