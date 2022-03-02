KUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,034.95 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. KUN has a total market capitalization of $46,034.95 and approximately $827.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $23.02 or 0.00052216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.