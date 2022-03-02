Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 230,747 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Harley-Davidson comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,257,000 after acquiring an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

HOG stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 117,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.