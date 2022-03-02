Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.10 Million

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to report $165.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.70 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $704.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $791.90 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $795.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.