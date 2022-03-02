Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Latch in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

LTCH opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Latch has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

