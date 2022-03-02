Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

