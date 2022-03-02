Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Tops $90,025.43

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $90,025.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,207.32 or 1.00014511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00069641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00020905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00272184 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

