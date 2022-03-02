LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

LiveRamp (NASDAQ: RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 717 3310 5097 96 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.80%. Given LiveRamp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -76.96 LiveRamp Competitors $987.35 million $2.24 million -6.72

LiveRamp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -37.53% -1,501.53% -9.34%

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp rivals beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

