LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

