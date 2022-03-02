LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,007 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

