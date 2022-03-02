LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Polaris worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

