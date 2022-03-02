LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 552.3% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $271.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

