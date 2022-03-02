LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

