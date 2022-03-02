LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

