LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 238,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

