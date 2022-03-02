LPL Financial LLC Buys 96,996 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Party City Holdco worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 763,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 303.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

PRTY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

