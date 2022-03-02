LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period.

Shares of EYLD opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

