LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $654.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $637.09 and its 200-day moving average is $626.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

