LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.85 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.