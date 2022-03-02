LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NRG Energy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

