LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RCL opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

