LPL Financial LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

FITB stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

