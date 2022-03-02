LPL Financial LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter.

DFP opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

