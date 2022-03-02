LPL Financial LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.35% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSF. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

