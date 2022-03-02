LPL Financial LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

