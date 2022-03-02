LPL Financial LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.88% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.53.

