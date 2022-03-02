LPL Financial LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,373. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

