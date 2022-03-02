LPL Financial LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.34% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth $452,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02.

