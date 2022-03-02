LPL Financial LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.38% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

IPO opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $70.59.

