LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Pentair worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,731.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

