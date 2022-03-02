LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

