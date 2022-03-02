LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.28% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $83.75.

