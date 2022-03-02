LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 249,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

