LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

