LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,789 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 331.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Shares of ETHO opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

