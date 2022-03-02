LPL Financial LLC Purchases 186,932 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 341.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 30.21% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.