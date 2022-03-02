LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,430 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.69% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

