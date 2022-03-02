LPL Financial LLC Purchases 45,977 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.11% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 253,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2,256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $53.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.