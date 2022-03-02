LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,264 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PBTP opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

