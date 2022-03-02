LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,734 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

