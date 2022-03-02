LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.