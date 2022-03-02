LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000.

BATS SMMD opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

